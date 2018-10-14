Lompoc’s latest "Mural in a Weekend,” titled "Chautauqua,” depicts the traveling shows that flourished in the U.S. at the turn of the 19th century. The shows featured speakers, musicians and entertainers.
One particular Lompoc tour featured orator William Jennings Bryan, a three-time presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.
In the Spring 1918, the terrible European war never seemed far enough away, even from little Lompoc. The Lompoc Record printed letters penned by local sons fighting in France.
The Great War was a constant worry. Any pleasant diversion was welcome. So the little town's coming Chautauqua was anticipated with true delight. Lompoc was one of about 200 small communities west of the Rockies on the Chautauqua circuit.
For six days every year, life was put on hold while entire populations filled the Chautauqua tents to savor orchestras, actors and lecturers. In 1918, Lompoc's extravaganza would be the most exciting ever, with the great William Jennings Bryan coming to town.
Bryan was widely acclaimed as America's finest orator. With thundering voice, the former U.S. congressman and three-time presidential nominee championed ethics, prohibition and universal suffrage.
But in 1918 Bryan was also a controversial figure. Three years before, opposing the diplomatic maneuvers that would drag America into the European war, he resigned from President Wilson's Cabinet, then labored to keep the nation's youth out of the trenches. When the U.S. declared war on Germany in 1917, patriotic Bryan reversed himself and openly pledged his full support. Nevertheless, his early antiwar stance smeared him forever as a pacifist, a stinging label in 1918, and one that would haunt him in Lompoc.
The first ripple of trouble surfaced when the Record's rival, the Lompoc Journal, warned that local war boosters were scheming to sabotage Bryan's visit. Reportedly, they hoped to pressure the Chautauqua company to scratch Bryan off Lompoc's program. If that tactic failed, demonstrators were preparing to shout Bryan down.
A week before the show opened, only about $600 had been raised. Spurred by local leaders, the Record howled indignation at the anti-Bryan sentiment, stating that any threat against Bryan was an affront to decent, law abiding, loyal and patriotic citizens of Lompoc Valley. Further, any attempt to ban the orator would shame Lompoc. It worked.
When the Chautauqua show opened with an invocation, sufficient season tickets at $2.50 had been sold to cover costs. During the school week, kids were dismissed at noon to join their parents on the rough pine benches, surrounded by the traditional Chautauqua aromas.
William Jennings Bryan was scheduled to appear the afternoon of the final day, Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Lompoc's marshal quietly slipped out of town to meet Bryan in Santa Barbara. It was not an idle precaution. Two letters to the Record promised that 300 angry demonstrators would swarm into Lompoc.
On the afternoon train into Lompoc, Bryan joked to his armed escort that it was the first time he had ever encountered such a situation. In truth, the famous orator was accustomed to lynching threats and, on occasion, had been booed off other stages.
In Lompoc's big tent, Bryan stepped up to the rostrum. The packed audience leaned forward. With his props of a palm fan and pitcher of ice water close at hand, he echoed the same message he had delivered to every other community on the Chautauqua circuit — stay morally strong. Support your nation. Buy War bonds. Pray for our boys in the trenches. Keep the faith.
Not a single word was uttered in opposition to the war. If there were demonstrators lurking in the tent that day, Bryan's awesome oratory kept them hushed.
After a quick tour of the town and nearby quarry, the great man was gone. Lompoc breathed a sigh of relief.