John R. Lausch Jr.: Congress, don't allow the ban on fentanyl-like drugs to expire

In 2018 alone, nearly 32,000 American men, women and children fatally overdosed on a synthetic opioid. One of the deadliest synthetic opioids is fentanyl, which is helping to drive our nation's opioid crisis.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. There are also countless types of fentanyl analogues, which are similar in chemical structure to fentanyl, but can be even more potent. Carfentanil, the most powerful fentanyl analogue detected in the United States, is estimated to be 10,000 times more potent than morphine. Although commonly used as a tranquilizer for elephants and other large mammals, drug traffickers mix carfentanil or other fentanyl-related substances with heroin or other illicit drugs to make the drugs stronger.

Now, a critical tool that, for two years, has allowed law enforcement to combat trafficking of the fentanyl-related substances is set to expire unless Congress passes permanent legislation within the next few weeks.

To fight this violence-ridden drug trade and stem the tide of opioid overdoses, law enforcement needs access to every available tool. A crisis of this magnitude demands nothing less. Unfortunately, we are in danger of losing a critically important legal tool unless Congress acts quickly to keep potent fentanyl analogues illegal under federal law.

