John M. Crisp: Looting is a distracting, irrelevant sideshow

He might even understand that in many respects the origin story of America is about taking things that belong to other people. In fact, if looting equals stealing without thinking much about the legal consequences, wasn't our country built on looting from the beginning?

We could think of a lot of examples, from the confiscation of native lands and black labor to the looting of northern Mexico in 1848.

For that matter, what about the 2017 tax cut? It benefitted mostly rich people at the expense of everyone else. Talk about looting! But the rich and powerful have the resources and friends in Congress to make it all perfectly legal.

And then George Floyd dies, confirming what this young black kid was already figuring out: The law does not have the same allegiance to him that society expects him to have to the law. The law represents the status quo, and the status quo isn't good for him.

Of course, none of this justifies looting; it's still wrong. But in the circus of the George Floyd protests, looting is an irrelevant sideshow. We should not allow it to distract us from the possibility that Floyd's death might - at long last -provoke us to make a deep, heartfelt, practical change in how we treat black people in America.

John M. Crisp, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, lives in Georgetown, Texas, and can be reached at jcrispcolumns@gmail.com.

