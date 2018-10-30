Let’s keep Lompoc moving forward in progression and growth for the betterment of our community by voting for Jim Mosby to be the next mayor of Lompoc and re-electing to the Lompoc City Council, Victor Vega for District 2 and Dirk Starbuck for District 3, respectively. This trio has maintained the majority vote on the Council and over the course of the past two years has proven through their actions and votes that they are willing to cut through the bureaucratic red tape at city hall and hold local government and officials responsible to the will of the people.
The city name, Lompoc, is derived from the Purisimeno word Lompo’ or Lum Poc and means “stagnant water.” For the past couple of decades Lompoc has held true to it’s definition of stagnation with very limited growth, especially in the development of housing, jobs, attracting new businesses, entertainment and recreation and viable economic stability.
Think about Lompoc’s wine industry, it’s great for Lompoc and we should support it’s viability, jobs and the tourism it generates. But it’s not enough. Sixty percent of Lompoc citizens drive outside of Lompoc to work. While working outside of Lompoc, they spend their money on meals and shop after work before heading back. We need those jobs here in Lompoc as well as those thousands of dollars being spent on food and shopping.
JimMosby, who does not use cannabis personally, has repeatedly stated that he voted yes for legalization and regulation of cannabis in Lompoc because most importantly, “it was the will of the people,” and because it would “reduce illicit activities” and create local “jobs.” The trio of Mosby, Starbuck and Vega voted to not only honor the will of the 57 percent of Proposition 64 voters, but to create jobs. The introduction and embrace of a new industry has of this date generated 22 new business applications bringing to city coffers a minimum of $11,900 with each of those 22 applications. But since March the city has only approved four. More stagnation out of Lompoc City Hall.
Those 22 new businesses are anticipated to fill upwards of 100,000 square feet of vacant and under-utilized buildings in Lompoc as well as bring as many as 1,000 new high paying jobs. Although Mosby, Starbuck and Vega initially voted against taxing the cannabis industry locally (still subject to local sales tax and 15 percent state excise tax) because they worried it would reduce job creation opportunities, they later changed their votes to reasonably tax the industry after considering that a vote on cannabis taxes was also the will of Prop. 64 voters. Before voters now is Measure D in Lompoc, which will allow the voters to decide on taxing cannabis further.
Along with supporting the wine and space industries, Lompoc needs to embrace the cannabis industry as a source to sustain economic viability. Mosby, Starbuck and Vega understand this and that’s why they supported an open market for cannabis businesses. These businesses, like the wineries, will bring tourism. Tourism will bring hotels, restaurants, entertainment and economic viability to continue our happy lives.
Mosby, Starbuck and Vega have opened the door of opportunity to bring jobs, higher wages, raised property values, and generated revenue. They voted to pass a balanced budget without layoffs, cuts to services, or taking away from the people. They have supported the working class population by blocking utility rate increases that would take more money out of family’s pockets.
This Nov. 6, don’t settle for anything less than the best for Lompoc, vote for Mosby, Starbuck and Vega.