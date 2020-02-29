Joan Hartmann: Committed to keeping county on upward trajectory

Are you tired of having your mailbox stuffed with negative mailers, full of apocalyptically alarmist depictions of our County and me? The people and businesses prospering around us tell just the opposite - the sky is not falling, and in fact, we are doing better than we have in years. By working collaboratively with all of my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors and our community, I’ve led Santa Barbara County forward, and helped position us for even greater success.
In the three years since I took office as Supervisor, we’ve lowered crime, improved fire protection, raised employment and economic growth, ensured fiscal responsibility, and improved quality of life for Santa Barbara County residents.
Protecting public safety and the well-being of our residents is my first responsibility as your 3rd District county supervisor. Under my leadership we’ve navigated through unprecedented natural disasters, and emerged more resilient, better prepared, and stronger:
• We’re implementing borderless dispatch, so that the closest safety resource will arrive on scene when you dial 911;
• Fire safety projects are underway, including a $2.5 million fuel reduction program in the Lompoc Valley and a Community Wildfire Protection Plan on the Gaviota Coast;
• Emergency alerts are now bilingual;
• We’ve added a custom Blackhawk helicopter for both Fire and Law Enforcement to the Air Support fleet;
• A state of the art North County jail will open this year.
We’ve successfully worked through our worst drought on record. We’ve made advances to achieve a more reliable, safer, and affordable water supply through conservation and strategic water policies.
The past few years have taught us that extreme weather and fires can upend our lives. Under my leadership we’ve created a more reliable local energy system to protect our communities from power outages, especially during emergencies:
• The recently approved Strauss Wind Project will triple renewable energy in our County, generate hundreds of new jobs, and offer a new local power source;
• Battery storage is coming to our County to maintain power during disruptions;
You have free articles remaining.
• We’ve cut red tape for renewable energy projects, to add new local generation and spur a clean energy economy.
A strong economic base is essential. Under my leadership our tourism sector has rebounded, we have record harvests, and new companies are springing up. We’re continuing to spur economic development by:
• Enhancing broadband internet in North County;
• Partnering with non-profits, colleges, and universities to enhance tech-sector and aerospace opportunities in both the Lompoc Valley and near UCSB;
• Increasing degree opportunities in North County through partnerships with Allen Hancock College and UCSB’s PaCE program.
Fiscal responsibility is key to delivering vital public services. We’ve ensured that the County’s budget is balanced, with the rainy day fund restored. We're reducing pension liability and fixing roads, while delivering critical social services. We’ve also initiated a comprehensive County audit to increase efficiencies, while delivering even higher levels of service to residents.
To enhance public health and community quality of life, I’ve promoted several projects that are completed or under way:
• A comprehensive Park Master Plan – to improve and increase recreational opportunities and open space;
• Jalama Beach Park doubled in size, and new bluff trails are in the works;
• A new coast to crest trail on the Gaviota Coast;
• Bike and pedestrian trails from Guadalupe to the coast;
• A new tot-lot playground in Vandenberg Village;
• Increased funding to maintain library services.
I'm committed to using my experience and positive energy to keep our County moving on its upward trajectory. I would be honored to have your vote on March 3 and to continue serving the people of our district and our County.
Joan Hartmann is the 3rd District Supervisor for Santa Barbara County.