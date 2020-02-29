Joan Hartmann: Committed to keeping county on upward trajectory

KEVIN MERRILL I remember when I was around 20 and we used to listen to the radio while hauling hay. Occasionally there would be a weekend during which the station would have a British Invasion theme. I always remember the song, “When Im 64” by the Beatles. We would sing along with the radio, “will you still need me, will you still feed me, when Im 64?” When you’re 20 years old, 64 seems a long way away.