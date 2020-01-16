Jennifer Fisher: Misty Copeland shouldn't have to fight ballet's racist past alone

"But we've always done it this way!" Russian partisans cry. And "it's not racist to us!" They actually say this. In addressing Copeland's criticism, Bolshoi officials claimed no one has ever complained, not since the ballet premiered in 1877. The Bolshoi says they want to keep their original tradition, but that rationale doesn't exactly stand up. Over the years, much has altered in their production. Technique changes, costumes and sets are redesigned, the Golden Idol is sometimes called the Bronze Idol and each male dancer may alter the solo's steps to suit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ballets change considerably over time, yet the Bolshoi says they won't consider eliminating racist stereotypes. Because, they offer, they are unaware of them.

Earth to Bolshoi: It's the 21st century, and modern society cares about such cavalier refusals. All dance reflects the culture in which it develops, so do they really want to die on the hill where 19th century choreographers reflected racial insensitivity? Ballet changes when it wants to. If the original choreographer Marius Petipa saw the revealing costumes and 6 o'clock arabesques of today, he might well object. Back then, after all, they never did it that way.