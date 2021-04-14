Jeanette Howard is the director of the freshwater science team at The Nature Conservancy, California, jeanette_howard@tnc.org. Melissa M. Rohde is a groundwater scientist at The Nature Conservancy, California, Melissa.rohde@tnc.org. Barton H. Thompson is a senior fellow of the Woods Institute for the Environment, and faculty director of Water in the West at Stanford University, buzzt@stanford.edu.