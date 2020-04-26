Jane Braxton Little: Coronavirus pandemic claims a communal lifeline – 153-year-old Feather River Bulletin

The collective bang of closing doors echoed up and down Main Streets throughout Plumas County in a show of obedience, astonishing for a strong Trump county that prides itself on obstinate independence. The loss of revenue from business advertising and events now cancelled – a children’s production of “Peter Pan” and, likely, High Sierra Music Festival – was too much for the newspaper company already operating on a shoestring.

The demise of Feather Publishing’s weeklies comes at a moment when the public was turning to it as the only source of local information on the coronavirus pandemic. People have always liked reading the weirdly funny sheriff’s blotter, the outrageously partisan letters to the editor, and seeing their kids’ pictures in the newspaper.

“It’s about as hometown as you get,” said Debra Moore, managing editor off and on since 1998. But when crisis hits, people turn to the reporting for news found nowhere else.

After health officials documented a local resident testing positive for COVID-19, then another and another, Moore began posting online updates in front of the paywall designed to increase print subscriptions. As with fires and floods, her posts became must reads, posted and reposted online and a conversational reference point as masked readers scurried from furtive darts into post offices, grocery and hardware stores.