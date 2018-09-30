A hundred years ago this month, the bloodiest battle in U.S. military history was fought in the forests, farm fields and hills of northeastern France.
The Meuse-Argonne action was part of a much larger and longer series of Allied attacks called the “Hundred Days Offensive.” The carnage in the Meuse-Argonne claimed 26,277 American dead and 95,000 wounded or injured, while 28,000 Germans lost their lives, along with an unknown number of French soldiers. Hostilities at Meuse-Argonne lasted from Sept. 26 until the Armistice on Nov. 11, 1918, a total of 47 days.
Many of the soldiers who died in the long-running battle are laid to rest in the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery, which is the largest American cemetery in Europe. Buried within the eight hedgerow-lined fields are more than 14,000 American doughboys. The beautifully designed and impeccably maintained cemetery also includes the names of 954 men who were missing in action. These names are carved in stone on panels near the main chapel.
On Nov. 11, 1918, the “industrialized killing” of the first modern World War ended. There were no more poison gas attacks and no more artillery barrages because the 1.2 million fresh, young soldiers from America had made the difference.
Europe was devastated, monarchies had fallen, the world order had changed — and America emerged as a prominent global military and political power. Over the next few months and years, prisoners of war were repatriated, wounded men were returned home, and our soldiers and sailors mustered out of service.
But some men did not return home. Ten young men from Lompoc paid the ultimate price, either dying in battle or succumbing to the Spanish flu or other respiratory infection. An 11th young man, Edward Mullenary, was severely gassed during the Meuse-Argonne offensive in late 1918, but did not die until May 1924 after years of suffering. Mullenary is buried on the hill above Lompoc, in Evergreen Cemetery.
We know about Edward Mullenary and his service, his debilitated condition, his death, and his burial at Evergreen Cemetery because of months-long research conducted by Lompoc Museum staff and volunteers. These researchers sifted through numerous files and records at the Lompoc Valley Historical Society, searching for details about the men from Lompoc who served in World War I. Using their extensive documentary files and online newspaper sources, these diligent researchers identified more than 160 men from Lompoc who served and they also gathered information on the 11 men who died.
On Feb. 12, 1925, the World War I monument, which is inscribed “In Honor of our World War Heroes,” was originally dedicated. This year on Nov. 11, 2018, at 11 in the morning there will be a rededication of the monument that stands on the grounds of the old Carnegie Library, now the Lompoc Museum. The rededication and a reception afterwards will be hosted by the Lompoc Museum and the Rancho Purisima Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. There will be a few speakers and some formalities, but in general, the ceremony will be modeled after the original dedication in 1925.
As part of the rededication, a new bronze plaque is being added to the monument, inscribed with the names of our fallen. Of more than 160 Lompoc men who served in the Great War, 11 did not return home to their families and loved ones. They had fought their last battle and now their names will be preserved on our monument.
The Lompoc Museum is still seeking donations and benefactors for the WWI project.