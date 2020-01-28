J.G. Piatt: State of the presidency? A disaster

If President Trump is re-elected and Iran’s supreme leader makes him irate, will he, in his newly hyperbolic sense of importance, drop a nuclear bomb on Iran in an angry rant?
A nuclear war could be the end of civilization. I know. Once I was in charge of the atomic bombs that now sit atop our Minuteman missiles at VAFB.
Just a few negative things Trump has done:
He has furthered his personal wealth, enriching himself to the tune of hundreds of million of dollars each year, almost a half-billion dollars since elected. This behavior is illegal in regard to the Emolument Clause, Section 9 of the Constitution. He has been cited for 2,300 financial conflicts of interest so far.
Trump admitted on TV that he fondled women’s private parts, and could do anything he desired to women. Twenty-five women have accused him of sexual assault and sexual harassment, and two were paid off to keep silent. This behavior is far below the moral standards of the presidency.
He has lied more than 14,000 times, but very few Republicans have chastised him. He has personally ushered in a post-truth era in America, causing dire problems for the future of democracy.
You have free articles remaining.
He has supported racist and white supremacist agendas. His words, “…there are good people on both sides.” He has separated migrant children from their parents with callouse disregard, causing them untold psychological trauma. His behavior has tremendously increased the division between people in the nation.
He continually states that everything he says is true, and what anyone says about him is a lie. His behavior is that of a dictator, not an American president.
He unilaterally breaks treaties with allies, such as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, Paris Climate Agreement, Trans-Pacific Partnership, UNESCO, Iran nuclear deal, and in the U.N. the pact of the Human Rights Council. By destroying America’s honesty and integrity, our nation may never be trusted again.
He has increased the debt of the nation, twice as high as the 50-year average, mostly from tax cuts for the rich. His promised $4,000 annual wage increase for middle-class Americans only amounted to $400 a year. The GNP is now less than in the Obama era and the growth rate promised by Trump did not happen, but instead went down.
He has slashed rules and regulations of corporations to increase their wealth, and has eliminated 85 federal regulations that will increase the nation’s poor air quality, number of toxic rivers, ocean pollution and oil contamination.
He spends one of every five days at his golf resorts, costing taxpayers, so far, over $124 million. His words in 2016: “I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to go to play golf.” Spending so little time on the functions of the presidency causes him to constantly make disastrous decisions.
President Trump, in my personal opinion, is mentally ill, and intellectually, morally and ethically unfit to be president. I firmly believe that what he will do if re-elected will be a lethal catastrophe, and will be negatively felt by citizens of America and of the world for hundreds of years to come — if we last that long.
J.G. Piatt is a long-time Republican living in Santa Ynez.