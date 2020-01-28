J.G. Piatt: State of the presidency? A disaster

If President Trump is re-elected and Iran’s supreme leader makes him irate, will he, in his newly hyperbolic sense of importance, drop a nuclear bomb on Iran in an angry rant?

A nuclear war could be the end of civilization. I know. Once I was in charge of the atomic bombs that now sit atop our Minuteman missiles at VAFB.

Just a few negative things Trump has done:

He has furthered his personal wealth, enriching himself to the tune of hundreds of million of dollars each year, almost a half-billion dollars since elected. This behavior is illegal in regard to the Emolument Clause, Section 9 of the Constitution. He has been cited for 2,300 financial conflicts of interest so far.

Trump admitted on TV that he fondled women’s private parts, and could do anything he desired to women. Twenty-five women have accused him of sexual assault and sexual harassment, and two were paid off to keep silent. This behavior is far below the moral standards of the presidency.

He has lied more than 14,000 times, but very few Republicans have chastised him. He has personally ushered in a post-truth era in America, causing dire problems for the future of democracy.

