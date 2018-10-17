It is our great honor to serve as officers of the Allan Hancock College board of trustees. As lifelong residents and alums, we know the value of this institution to our community. That is why we wholeheartedly support Measure Y to continue the great work of our faculty and staff in educating the coming generations of students.
You have seen great things from this college – including our recent announcement of a partnership that will bring four-year degrees from the University of La Verne and the incredible potential of the Hancock Promise. The Hancock Promise is privately funded via donations from community members and businesses who believe in the AHC mission. Every student who graduates with a high school diploma in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez Valley, New Cuyama or Guadalupe is eligible to receive one year of tuition at Allan Hancock College fully funded by the Hancock Promise.
This is not a free ride for the students – they are required to register as full-time students, build a student educational plan and take math and English in that first year. We already see the significant results as our incoming freshmen enrollment is at record levels and the students are taking more classes. These students will be able to complete more quickly and will be able to enter the workforce or transfer to a four-year university (including the University of La Verne, right on campus!).
With all of the great things happening on campus, we see Measure Y as the next step in preparing students for 21st century jobs. AHC has been innovative in its approach to capital financing. Thanks to the work of our faculty and staff, the college has secured $24 million from the state specifically for this project. This money, combined with $10 million in private funds and the passage of Measure Y and will allow us to build a new fine arts classroom building with cutting-edge programs in graphic design, computer animation, virtual reality programming, and digital photography.
As trustees, we have worked hard to ensure that your investment in Allan Hancock College is honored. Our maintenance program keeps our grounds and facilities in top shape. Measure Y is carefully crafted to replace infrastructure that has outlived its useful life and to provide enhancements to our career technical education and public safety programs. And finally, an independent Citizens Oversight Committee will provide a third layer, ensuring there is strong accountability and transparency of funds spent.
We appreciate the widespread community endorsements for Measure Y. It’s our hope that all voters can join us to support this important bond measure on the Nov. 6.
A yes vote on Measure Y is a vote for the future of Allan Hancock College.