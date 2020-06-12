Helen Galvan: Systemic racism must end today

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
On May 25 our black brothers and sisters mourned the life of yet another family member, another brother, another sister, a father, and a mother. We stand and mourn with you on these senseless deaths. We say their names for they may never be forgotten: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, Anthony Hill, Oscar Grant, Eric Garner, Atatiana Jefferson, Yvette Smith, Freddie Gray and countless others whose lives were cut short.
Racism is a visceral experience, one that too often our Black/African American/Afrolatinx communities suffer from greatly. This is why we are moving towards concrete actions guided by our NAACP partners, Black Lives Matter, and the ACLU.
California LULAC stands in unity with our NAACP partners and Black Lives Matter, who for years have fought for equal justice alongside us. We are using the tools at our disposal to educate our communities and our families to create a better tomorrow. By standing with our black brothers and sisters we stand for the civil rights of all.
Systemic change is needed in all areas of our society, starting with the sectors of the media which perpetuate anti-black narratives. We will work tirelessly to hold them accountable. Our First Amendment right, the freedom to assemble, is under attack. Peaceful protestors have been met with tear gas and projectiles. The fact that this violence is sanctioned by some of our local officials is a direct assault on our democratic values.
Significant reforms need to be made to address systemic racism, beginning with law enforcement. We will uplift and amplify the work of our local membership councils that have been instrumental in leading reform throughout the state of California.
We supported AB 392, that limits the use of deadly force and will be ensuring that the implementation is steadfast. Moving forward we will focus on supporting legislation that addresses police reform, criminal justice reform, and shifting towards community based investments. We will educate and mobilize our membership to hold our elected officials accountable for egregious acts.
Over 400 years of oppression of our Black/African American communities have culminated in this moment. Systemic racism must end today and California LULAC will ensure that change occurs.
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) is a national civil rights organization that has been in existence for 90 years. Our mission is to address the educational attainment, economic condition, health, civil rights, and political empowerment of the Latino population through community-based programs throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!