Helen Galvan: Systemic racism must end today

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On May 25 our black brothers and sisters mourned the life of yet another family member, another brother, another sister, a father, and a mother. We stand and mourn with you on these senseless deaths. We say their names for they may never be forgotten: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, Anthony Hill, Oscar Grant, Eric Garner, Atatiana Jefferson, Yvette Smith, Freddie Gray and countless others whose lives were cut short.

Racism is a visceral experience, one that too often our Black/African American/Afrolatinx communities suffer from greatly. This is why we are moving towards concrete actions guided by our NAACP partners, Black Lives Matter, and the ACLU.

California LULAC stands in unity with our NAACP partners and Black Lives Matter, who for years have fought for equal justice alongside us. We are using the tools at our disposal to educate our communities and our families to create a better tomorrow. By standing with our black brothers and sisters we stand for the civil rights of all.