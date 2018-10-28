The Lompoc Theatre Project (LTP) recently presented “Lompoc Chalks, a chalk festival for everyone.”
The committee of volunteers set up the city parking lot on the corner of I and Cypress streets and blocked off the squares for the artists. There were over 45 artists participating from all over California and the United States as well as several local children and teens.
Later that night, the artists were treated to an evening of food and entertainment with a wine reception at the Lompoc Theatre. Six wineries that poured complimentary wines, and food was locally catered. Guests were treated to tours of the theatre. Geoff Moran, Sarah and Paul Barthel kept the crowd entertained with popular show tunes and Broadway favorites.
Following the reception, the party continued for the artists and guests at Anderson Recreation Center with a delicious barbecue dinner, also locally catered, followed by a silent auction of beautiful donated items. There was also dancing music provided by the band Hard Times.
On Saturday at the festival, there were food trucks, artisan vendors, children’s play and coloring areas, and a stage for entertainment with a beer and wine booth.
The artists continued to work on their drawings as the public strolled around watching them as well as enjoying the entertainment on the stage. The weather was perfect and it is believed more than 3,000 people attended the new festival that day.
The following day was more of the same, as the artists finished up and enjoyed each other’s paintings.
Throughout the weekend, more than 5,000 people took part in the festivities. There are plans to hold another festival next year during Artober in Lompoc, the city of Arts and Flowers.
Looking forward into November, The Lompoc Theatre Project will begin its GivingTuesday campaign. The theme is “Love Lompoc Theatre,” and the goal will be to raise the money to fix the roof above the rental units, for which $70,000 is needed, so the spaces can be rented out. The income will be used to finish refurbishment of the theatre.
GivingTuesday is an international day of giving to charitable organizations, on the Tuesday following Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. This year the date is Tuesday, Nov. 27. More than $300 million was raised online last year nationally, over 2.5 million gifts were made and the median gift was $120.40. There were more than a million social media mentions about Giving Tuesday and on Twitter, there were over 21.7 billion impressions.
The Lompoc Theatre Project will be hosting an online campaign as well as direct mail and personal invitations to participate and donate. There will be many ways to give and LTP hopes to find some matching grants from individuals, organizations, corporations, Facebook and Google. There will be an opportunity for the public to crowd-fund for the Lompoc Theatre Project in a special contest which will be rewarding remarkable prizes and awards. More information on the contest will be sent out as the date approaches.
Save the date of Tuesday, Nov. 27, and you can participate in GivingTuesday.