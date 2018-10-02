I am writing to urge everyone to support the future of this community by voting “yes” on Measure E.
As an educator for over 20 years, I have seen first-hand the overwhelming needs of our current educational facilities. Hodge-podge furnishings, falling-down ceiling tiles and cracked floors are the norm in our schools.
Since I attended Lompoc schools myself, I have a feeling of nostalgia when I see a desk or table in my own child’s classroom that may very well have been in mine when I was a child, or even in one of my parents. They graduated from LHS in the early 1960s.
However, after the nostalgia, I feel a sense of frustration and sadness that we cannot offer them appropriate furnishings and facilities to support them in their daily learning.
I look to other communities and see updated classrooms, beautiful athletic facilities, and safe playgrounds and buildings. I look at our local schools and see dilapidated buildings, gopher-ridden fields, and uneven walkways. I believe our children deserve better, but how can we give it to them?
In researching the district’s funding, and the funding of surrounding districts, it is clear to me that the only way we can give our students the necessary repairs and updates to their educational facilities is by passing a bond.
I understand many people are overwhelmed by the idea of a tax increase. That is why this bond was written to extend our existing tax increase, not to raise taxes further.
The needs of our facilities are far too great for the school district to fund through their current budget. However, there is some good news. There are matching funds currently available for communities that vote “yes” to a bond, which will greatly increase our investment into local public schools. However, the funds are limited and are rapidly being depleted by others that have passed a bond, we cannot wait another year or that resource may no longer be available for us.
Public education is the foundation upon which a community is built. The students attending these schools will grow to work alongside us in the future, moving our community forward. They need to have safe, appropriate learning environments that match the workplace environments they will be stepping into.
I believe a community must educate the future in order to have a future. This bond is for all of us. Please join me in supporting local public education by voting “yes” on Measure E in November.