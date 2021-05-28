For anyone who has auto insurance, today’s story will both make you angry and chuckle at the same time. As you will see, the way in which a claims adjuster treated 21 year-old “Allison” of St. Louis, Missouri — and their own insured who caused the accident — is not only shameful, but puts the “B” in blackmail.
I Didn’t Look Before Backing
As Allison explained:
“On May 4, I drove into the Jack in the Box parking lot on Telegraph Road in St. Louis headed toward the drive-through window, when the passenger side of my car was smashed by a vehicle backing out of a parking space so suddenly that I was unable to react.
“I never saw lights or movement before the impact occurred. Both passenger-side doors were badly dented and the side-mirror was knocked off.”
She sent photos and repair estimates which run from $4,000 - $5,000. Allison isn’t claiming injuries. All she wants is to get her car fixed. You would think that a claims adjuster would respect that, right?
Wrong. You haven’t met claims adjuster “Rudy.”
Both cars parked, and the parties exchanged information. “Brian” is the driver at fault and ironically is a driving instructor in St. Louis. His website proudly states, “I offer one-on-one training which includes parking lots ...”
(I can just imagine his lecture on backing out of parking spaces. “First, put on this blindfold and your car into reverse, say a prayer that no one is behind you, and floor it!”)
“He was very polite and immediately apologized, admitting that he did not look before backing. Even though there were three police officers about 100 feet from our position, he did not want to get a police report,” Allison said.
Odd. Three police officers standing right there and Brian does not want a police report?
This is the Mafia Calling
“I reported the incident immediately to his insurance company. The following day they called, took my statement and shortly thereafter adjuster Rudy sent me a letter stating, ‘You were 25% at fault for inattention and failing to take evasive action.’
“I was told that unless I accepted their decision as to my percent of fault, they would not discuss property damage!" Also, Rudy’s letter referred to California insurance regulations! I wondered, “Does he know that St. Louis is about 2,000 miles from California?”
Allison – justifiably – felt blackmailed. “It was either admit fault or forget my property damage! That is so wrong, how can such a well-known insurance company treat people that way?” she wondered.
I did too, yet, despite her authorization to discuss this case with me, the company’s spokesperson has stonewalled. But he acknowledged that holding property damage issues hostage is wrong, writing:
“Liability decisions are not a pre-cursor to working with a customer to help them present their claim. Having an estimate prepared may also assist in further understanding how the loss occurred on an individual claim.”
And then, guess what? When she fully complied with their request to send photos and repair estimates, it was time to punish her by saying, “We are going to total your car, not repair it. They offered her $1,700.
I checked with dealers across the country and CarFax; all show the value of her car close to $5,000 in today’s hot used car market.
Small Claims Court Next
“I don’t want to, but am prepared to take Brian to small claims court. That will probably make headlines: ‘Driving School Instructor Sued for Parking Lot Accident,’" she said.
An insurance bad faith St. Louis Attorney Gives Her Opinion
“Saying, ‘I need to agree to your determination before we discuss property damage,’ is not only bad faith but vexations refusal to settle as well,” says St. Louis attorney Cassie J.C. Bugalski.
“This would put them in violation of Missouri law and not representing their insured as well by not protecting his interest so he is not sued. They have harmed him and he has the right to sue them for it. I find it comical that they think they can do this but it doesn’t surprise me with this insurance carrier. We’ve filed suit against several insurers for similar behavior.”
I left voice mails for Brian, urging him to get his lawyer involved and tell his insurance company to get the matter settled so that he isn’t sued.
Stay tuned.