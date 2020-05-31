Guest Commentary: Don’t spit on the sidewalk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This isn’t the first time our great nation has experienced an unprecedented health crisis.

At the turn of the last century, Americans battled a deadly disease that spread quickly and quietly — with over 90 percent of those carrying the infection never showing signs of the illness themselves. Those who did experience symptoms and didn’t die of the disease underwent an excruciating rehabilitation regimen that often included mandatory quarantine in a sanitarium.

The disease was tuberculosis, and at the height of its scourge in the early 20th century it killed one out of every seven who contracted it.

Even before scientists knew much about tuberculosis, they understood early on that it spread through coughing, sneezing and – especially – spitting. And one of the most important and effective preventative measures put in place over 100 years ago was a simple request.

“Don’t spit on the sidewalk.”

This message was spread far and wide. Posters were plastered in cities. Slogans were promulgated in newspaper advertisements: “Don’t Spit on City Brick.” “No Spit, No Consumption.” “Save a life. Don’t spit.”