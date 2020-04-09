George Skelton: Newsom's California Health Corps to fight coronavirus is unprecedented. Now he needs to produce

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's easy for political leaders to order people to stay home and cover their faces when they venture out. What's hard is to make all those ambitious programs work that they're launching.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have earned kudos for briefing the public almost daily on their latest steps to fight the highly contagious coronavirus.

Newsom was the first governor in the nation to issue a stay-at-home order for people not engaged in essential services, such as providing health care, bagging groceries or operating gas stations. Garcetti was the first mayor to ask people to wear homemade masks when out and about.

But that's just verbal jabber mixed with persuasion and cheerleading.

Making all the programs work that they're rolling out - many in partnership with private enterprise - will be the final test of their performances during this pandemic crisis.

For example, there's Newsom's unprecedented California Health Corps program. It's an effort to build up a reserve army of backup doctors, nurses and other medical care specialists who can be called up to replace front-line providers when they get overwhelmed by surging caseloads or become sick themselves.