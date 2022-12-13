Thomas Elias

For many months, there has been little or no doubt that California's five big gasoline refiners were gouging most of this state’s drivers. The question now is how much of a windfall profit tax to assess and whether to send that money directly back to people who fill their tanks regularly.

Electric car drivers, for one example, probably don’t deserve any of the projected return of cash contemplated in a special session of the Legislature called by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom’s move marks the first time any California governor has actually tried to stop the refiners from cheating Californians at the pump.

