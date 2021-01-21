During the 1990s, as Santa Maria added more housing tracts and shopping centers, roundabouts began popping up on new city streets. Some people love them. Some people hate them. You can praise (or blame) Bill Orndorff for bringing roundabouts – and some other things -- to Santa Maria.
After serving in the Navy during the Vietnam War, Bill attended Cal Poly Pomona (the “better Cal Poly” he liked to remark to his Central Coast friends). Bill’s career in planning started in Manhattan Beach, where he worked his way up to director. In 1980 he moved up the coast and took the same position in Santa Maria. He retired in 2001 and passed away in 2017.
During his tenure as planning director, Bill worked to improve the quality and appearance of new developments in the city. He joined, promoted, and served as president of Santa Maria Valley Beautiful. He derided attaching bric-a-brac on an otherwise unattractive project as “putting lipstick on a pig.” One result of his efforts are the beautifully landscaped parkways along south Miller and College streets.
Bill wanted to create a distinct identity for Santa Maria. Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo are highlighted by missions, creeks, and nearby mountains, while Santa Maria is relatively flat and featureless. Bill decided that towers could help create an identity. Instead of having individual signs for each store in a shopping center, Bill pushed for each center to have one large tower next to the freeway displaying all the stores’ signs. They are there today.
Bill also targeted freeway overpasses as highly visible locations for towers. It galled him that Santa Barbara had decorated overpasses while Santa Maria’s were plain. As new overpasses were installed and old ones were renovated, Bill pushed Cal Trans to put towers on them.
While taking a ceramics class at Allan Hancock College he established a relationship with the instructor, Bob Nichols. Bob bought into Bill’s vision and had his students create artistic tiles for the freeway overpass towers. About half of the mosaic tiles on the sides of the towers portray Santa Maria’s “ship” logo. The others depict landscapes and features of the Santa Maria Valley.
Because Bill liked to ride his bike in the valley, bike paths were also on his agenda. The Santa Maria levee is long and flat, but multiple gates kept the public from being able to ride along the riverbank without having to hoist their bikes over or around the gates.
The Army Corps of Engineers and local farmers had concerns about people falling off the road or being exposed to agricultural chemicals. Bill worked collaboratively to alleviate these concerns and much of the levee is now open to foot and bike traffic. He also tried to get Santa Maria Valley Railroad’s abandoned tracks converted to bike paths, but with less success.
During the urban renewal of the 60s and 70s, the old buildings at the intersection of Main Street and Broadway were torn down to make way for malls. Many long-time residents still regret the loss of Santa Maria’s historic downtown. Bill hoped to revitalize the remaining downtown area with development that encouraged walking and biking. He advocated buildings with shops downstairs and living quarters upstairs that would allow people to live closer to their work. Some of these concepts were incorporated into Santa Maria’s downtown plan.
But Bill’s most notable legacy is roundabouts. Anyone who drove around town with Bill heard him extoll the virtues of roundabouts: They cost less to install and maintain. They are safer because roundabout accidents are usually “fender benders”; T-bone and head-on accidents don’t happen. They are more environmentally friendly because they use no energy and cars do not sit and idle while waiting for a light to change.
Whenever he was sitting in a car waiting on a red light, Bill would usually exclaim, “This would be a great place to put a roundabout!” At Bill’s retirement dinner his staff presented him with a large “Mr. Roundabout” plaque. Since then, unfortunately, the city has gone back to installing stop lights at all intersections.
As you move around Santa Maria, when you see a tower near or on the freeway, bike or hike on a bike path, or quickly drive through a roundabout, you can thank Bill Orndorff!