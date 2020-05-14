Gary Mangiofico: Contact tracing for COVID-19 shows potential of ‘data for good’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As public health officials and policymakers grapple with strategies to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the United States, one area of focus is contact tracing of individuals who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

While contact tracing is not new – it has been long used in the infectious disease community to monitor those infected and to notify others of possible exposure – the technology community quickly rose to the unprecedented challenge of using it in this pandemic.

Just last month, Google and Apple announced a new disease-monitoring capability that could be embedded into smartphones. In a joint statement, the companies said they “hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life.”

Of course, technological innovation can’t match the courage, dedication and life-saving actions of doctors, nurses and first responders, but there are numerous examples of technology companies using data to assist those on the front lines, in the private sector and in government working to combat this crisis.