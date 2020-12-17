Garry South: Some lessons for Newsom, Democrats from the last recall effort

Gov. Gray Davis made history on Oct. 7, 2003, by becoming only the second governor in the lifetime of the U.S. to be recalled by voters. The only other was a governor of faraway North Dakota in 1921.

With Gov. Gavin Newsom now under threat of recall himself, Democrats would do well to remember the successful recall effort against Davis, from which some lessons can be learned.

The first is that all recall attempts should be taken seriously. The 2003 recall effort first reared its head in February, just three months after Davis won re-election. Democrats – including me, who had run both of Davis’ successful gubernatorial campaigns – comforted themselves with the knowledge that recall efforts against California governors were fairly common.

Since the recall provision of the state constitution was added in 1911, more than 30 recall attempts had been announced against governors – including iconic figures like Pat Brown and Ronald Reagan. None had ever even made the ballot. Until one did.

Democrats called the effort, led by a couple of conservative gadflies, “political theatre,” and a sour-grapes attempt to overturn Davis’ 2002 victory. At first, the recall was a ragtag movement, relying on social media, talk radio and volunteers among networks of conservatives to collect the million-plus signatures needed to qualify for the ballot.

Dan Walters: California may be losing its business mojo CalMatters Commentary - California is losing some of its highest profile corporate residents to Texas, raising questions about its business climate. “Anyone who doesn’t believe that this latest departure isn’t a threat to California’s economy is a business climate denier,” Jim Wunderman, president and CEO of the Bay Area Council, said in a statement.

Until it wasn’t. In May, Rep. Darrell Issa of San Diego, one of the richest members of Congress, pumped nearly $2 million into the effort, allowing paid professional signature gatherers to be engaged – the only effective way to qualify a ballot measure in the mega-state of California.