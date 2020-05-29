Gale McNeeley: Pandemic and the homeless collide

Aren’t the homeless at least as valuable to us as stray animals? Don’t they deserve to be treated humanely all year long? Doesn’t Jesus teach us this lesson in the Bible?

The gym shelter was created to keep the homeless safe from the virus, and to keep them away from the rest of the population that fears infection. To date, no Santa Maria homeless person has tested positive for the virus.

The city of Santa Maria’s policy is to make life uncomfortable for the homeless so they will move on. The library is a good example. Long outdoor benches were replaced by single chairs, then they were removed to leave the plaza bare and unfriendly to keep the homeless from public view.

The guard at the library front desk keeps the homeless from spending too much time in the bathrooms. With no public bathrooms in city center they have nowhere else to go.

The city has also fenced areas off between the library and City Hall to keep the homeless from congregating, napping or sleeping overnight.

When cities find them permanent housing, the homeless can receive services and thrive. Homeless people are not bad people. Why can’t we treat them as compassionately as we do our own brothers and sisters?