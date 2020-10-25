From the Editor: We're your main source of local government coverage in Santa Maria

When it comes to thinking about the significance of our work at the Santa Maria Times, the first thing that comes to mind is that we're your primary source of local government coverage.
Whether you get your local news from our website, santamariatimes.com, or in our print edition, we're bringing you news about the decisions made by our City Council and other Santa Maria governing bodies that you're not getting anywhere else.
As Managing Editor of the Santa Maria Times, maintaining that coverage, keeping you informed about what's happening and how the decisions made by our mayor, council members and planning commissioners are affecting you, is my No. 1 priority.
Our Santa Maria city government reporter, Laura Place, covers every council meeting, and routinely expands that coverage into issue-based reporting that explores the local impact of government decisions.
For example, if it weren't for the Santa Maria Times, you likely wouldn't know that Preisker Park's walking trail, and city sidewalk repairs have been prioritized for federal funding.
As well, you would be unaware that the Council rejected grand jury suggestions for a stronger youth gang response citing budget constraints and burdensome requirements for data programs.
And in case you didn't know, we reported in August that while financial reports for Santa Maria confirm significant economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring, small upward trends in revenue during the summer are leaving city officials more hopeful.
Total revenue losses projected through June were about $1 million less than expected, according to City Manager Jason Stilwell, but impacts from COVID-19 still leave the city facing an expected $9 million revenue loss through June 2022.
When you want local coverage, and specifically coverage of our local government and the city of Santa Maria, the Santa Maria Times is the news source you can count on.
