Elvin Colwell: A showoff, and stories of the past

One Saturday, when I was in high school, I was riding my “Western Flyer” bicycle through Whitesburg, Kentucky. As I rode down Main Street, it occurred to me that I was approaching the Rainbow Grill on the corner below the high school.
There would no doubt be any number of fellow classmates in the Rainbow Gill enjoying a hamburger and a cherry coke while looking out the window. This would be an excellent opportunity to show off the speed and dexterity of myself and my two wheeled machine.
I would go by the Rainbow Grill at break away speed amazing all the watchers so that they would say wonderful things to me like, “I didn’t know a bike could go that fast!” “You are such a talented athlete!” “You were traveling so fast, I barely had time to recognize you!” Things like that ... I would receive a speeding ticket in the mail from Whitesburg’s finest because I was traveling so fast they couldn’t catch me. All these thoughts raced through my mind as I rode down Main Street. This is going to be “Big”, I’m thinking.
I peddled as hard as I could as I approached the turn by the Rainbow Grill. Since I was going so fast, I had to make a wide sweeping turn so I wouldn’t lose control and to avoid any cars coming around the corner. Here is where my plan un-raveled.
There was a railroad track that ran through that corner with a groove in the asphalt on the inside of each track. The front wheel of my bike slid into one of those grooves and at that point the laws of inertia took over. My bicycle wheel became instantly stuck in the groove, the bicycle wanted to stop but my body wanted to keep going. That is exactly what happened! The bike stopped suddenly and I kept going over the top of the handlebars and landed in the street dislodging a cloud of dust.
Not concerned about whether I had any broken bones, I got up quickly because all those people in the Rainbow Grill were no doubt watching and laughing their butts off at what they had just seen.
I looked at my bike. It was still standing straight up as if to say, “Any more stupid ideas you want to try today”? I pulled the tire loose from the groove, got on the bike and made my departure in the same direction I had been traveling. I took the long way home so I wouldn’t have to pass the Rainbow Grill again that day.
I went to school timidly the following Monday, waiting for all those classmates, whom I had assumed were in the Rainbow Gill, to tell me they saw what happened and how stupid I was for letting that happen. Not a single person said anything to me about it, and by Wednesday, it was practically forgotten ... except for the scratches and abrasions.
Elvin Colwell is a Santa Maria resident.
