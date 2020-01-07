Eli Lake: Trump's deadly message to Iran's terrorist regime

The consequence is that the man who orchestrated terror on behalf of Iran has met the same fate as the terrorists he oversaw. This counts as a significant escalation; Iran's supreme leader has already vowed revenge. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has urged Shiite militias in Iraq not to let Soleimani's death go to waste.

And Iran has many options for retaliation. Its militias have enough rockets to turn the the U.S. embassy in Baghdad into rubble. Its proxies are capable of kidnappings, suicide bombs and other mayhem against softer American targets in Europe. Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia and political party created by Iran in the 1980s, controls some networks inside the U.S.

That's not to say the U.S. attack was unjustified. Soleimani was "actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region," the Pentagon said in a statement Thursday. "This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans."

So it's misleading to say that the killing of Soleimani is the opening of a new U.S. war against Iran. It's more accurate to say that it opens a new chapter in an ongoing war. Until this week, that war has been waged through economic sanctions against Iran's regime and precision strikes against its proxies. Now Trump has erased the distinction between Iran and its proxies.

That's a blow not just to Iran's network of militias and terrorists. It's also a blow to the regime's campaign to bully the world into treating it like a normal country. Iran is a country run by terrorists, and Trump is right to treat them as such.

Eli Lake is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering national security and foreign policy. He was the senior national security correspondent for the Daily Beast and covered national security and intelligence for the Washington Times, the New York Sun and UPI.

