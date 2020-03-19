E.R. Shipp: America has survived other calamities, we can make it through coronavirus too

Every day in this COVID-19 time brings new urgencies, new revelations, new insights.

The most stunning for me, believe it or not, was realizing that I am one of those people all the health officials and journalists are talking about when they mention vulnerable populations. When they used the word "elderly," I thought of old folks. Then they broke that word down and said, "people 60 and over."

"Holy cow!" - as comic-book sidekicks and an old New York Yankees announcer were known for saying. I am a few years beyond 60. You've really got my attention now, COVID-19. But before the implications of that could fully sink in, officials announced Monday that I cannot go to the YMCA or Orangetheory for workouts and I can't dine at Ida B's Table until further notice. Already institutions of higher learning had announced that teachers like me must create virtual classrooms and impart our wisdom through various digital tools. Now K-12 kids have been sent home, as have lots of workers who have added the word "telework" to their vocabularies.

These are trying times, for sure, but think of all that our forebears endured to make it possible for us to be here. We, the living, are the result of the heartiness and resourcefulness - and, frankly, luck - that saw them through. It's in our genes, y'all!