Dr. Leana S. Wen: US must shift from coronavirus containment to aggressive mitigation

These are all timely, appropriate and responsible decisions. It's time for all sectors to implement social distancing measures that are in their control. Many companies have already started telework and canceled nonessential travel. Some jobs don't lend themselves to work from home, but all those that can should do so. Public meetings should switch to virtual town halls. Universities that haven't already should change to online instruction, and schools need to weigh the downsides of closure with the risk of children being vectors for transmission to their families and beyond.

To be sure, all of these decisions come with tradeoffs. They will hurt the economy in the short term. But bold actions will save lives. During the 1918 influenza pandemic, Philadelphia held a parade of 200,000 people, while St. Louis shut down schools, theaters and sporting events. The death rate in Philadelphia was double that of St. Louis', a result directly attributable to St. Louis city officials' aggressive - if initially unpopular - actions.

Individuals can each do our part too. Even if the young and healthy may not get very ill, they can still spread coronavirus. Everyone can stay home when sick, cover coughs and sneezes and stop shaking hands. Washing hands frequently makes a huge difference. Together, we can reduce the risk to ourselves and all those around us.

The U.S. is already behind in our response to coronavirus. The time for aggressive action is now, or else we will look back and wonder why we didn't act sooner when we had the chance.

Dr. Leana S. Wen is an emergency physician and Visiting Professor of Health Policy and Management at the George Washington University Milken Institute of Public Health, where she is also a Distinguished Fellow at the Mullan Institute for Health Workforce Equity. Previously, she served as the Baltimore City Health Commissioner. Twitter @DrLeanaWen.

