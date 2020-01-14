Donald J. Boudreaux, Adam C. Pritchard: On Prohibition's 100th anniversary, should we expect the same fate for marijuana?

Then, for more than a decade, Congress gave no hint that it would undo mandatory virtue. Prohibition, however imperfectly enforced, was on solid ground as a legal matter until things changed dramatically again in the 1930s. The Depression hit and income-tax revenues fell by 60% between 1930 and 1933.

Naturally, Washington was desperate for a solution, and its power brokers knew where to find one: at the bottom of the (legally purchased and taxed) bottle. One anti-Prohibition congressional leader acknowledged that if his faction "had not had the opportunity of using that argument, that repeal meant needed revenue for our government, we would not have had repeal for at least 10 years."

Sure enough, Prohibition's repeal did indeed generate the hoped-for tax revenues. As a percentage of federal government revenues, liquor taxes jumped from 2% in 1933 to 9% in 1934, then to 13% in 1936.

The public and its leaders were not blind to Prohibition's failure up to that point. Nor were they blind to the attendant disrespect for the law that it enabled. But as is often the case in American politics, winning the argument isn't always enough, and fiscal incentives can matter every bit as much as - or more than - public opinion polls.

So, if the history of alcohol prohibition is a guide, those seeking to legalize marijuana at the federal level might need to persuade our leaders that a major windfall awaits them. The politics of prohibition inevitably revolve around the eternal quest for tax revenue.

Donald J. Boudreaux is professor of economics at George Mason University and a senior fellow with the F.A. Hayek Program at GMU's Mercatus Center. Adam C. Pritchard is the Frances and George Skestos Professor of Law at the University of Michigan.

