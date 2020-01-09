Diana Wagman: My month without the internet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I blamed it on a lack of access to information. I do a lot of research for my novels. Some might say I'm obsessive. It's hard for me to let any little unimportant detail go, what kind of buttons they had on double-breasted suits in the 1970s or what day of the week was March 26, 1998. That first day at the retreat, I was desperate to know the name of those little ceramic cups without handles in a Japanese tea set.

Finally I realized I was agitated not because I couldn't do research or communicate with my spouse. It was much deeper than that. I felt left out, missing what my friends were doing, seeing where they were having lunch or taking walks, or knowing what was blooming in their backyards. Did I even exist if I couldn't share my days, show my cyber community where I was, and exactly what I was doing? Why was it so important for me to see and be seen?

The retreat for writers at which I was staying began in the early 1980s, before the internet or cellphones. Writers came and worked - mostly with paper and pen - and sent the occasional postcard, a few of which probably arrived home after the writers. I reminded myself of this, and of the fact that many of my favorite books were written by hand, with all the research done in a library and no one ever knowing how many words the writer wrote in a day.