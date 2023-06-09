Thomas Elias

There was no doubt more cuts would be needed from the moment Gov. Gavin Newsom submitted his preliminary budget plan for fiscal 2023 last January, basing it on a minimalist $22 billion estimated deficit.

As expected, the deficit turned out to be much more by the time Newsom’s May spending plan revision appeared – it’s now pegged at $31.5 billion.

So more cuts are proposed as budget negotiations between the governor and legislators continue. After school programs will likely endure a small slicing. Public schools themselves will probably suffer a cut between 1 percent and 2 percent, somewhere north of $1 billion out of the previous $108 billion. Prisons will see a reduction, but not commensurate with lowered inmate population. Even Newsom’s pet plans to fight climate change will take about a $6 billion hit.

