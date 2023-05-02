Thomas Elias

California Democrats have acted as if both this state’s Senate seats automatically belong to them from the first moment it became clear longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein must step down sometime within the next 20 months.

Early on, she announced plans to leave office when her term expires at the end of December 2024, after her fifth full term in the office where she’s been the most durable of the last half century’s California politicians.

Three prominent congressional Democrats – Adam Schiff of Burbank, Katie Porter of Irvine and Barbara Lee of Oakland – continually act as if the ongoing race for the seat Feinstein will vacate due to age-related difficulties will without doubt go to one of them.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, "The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It" is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

0
0
0
0
0