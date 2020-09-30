Deb Andrews: Communism vs capitalism at Lompoc candidates forum

Last Sunday, Sept. 27, we had an excellent example of candidates who propose either communism or capitalism as solutions to challenges.
The Valley Conservative Action Group (VCAG) planned and hosted a candidate forum featuring Lompoc city council and mayoral candidates at the paintball field near River Park. It was well-organized with a host of volunteers to direct parking and assist citizens, microphones enabled all to hear well.
The irony of the candidate seating hit me as the questions and answers progressed. Jenelle Osborne for Mayor and Jeremy Ball for City Council, sat on the left. Jim Mosby for City Council and Victor Vega for Mayor, sat on the right.
The VCAG moderator posed questions regarding Lompoc’s budget challenges. Left-side sitters, Osborne and Ball, consistently pointed to the new sales tax and perhaps the need for additional taxes. A clear message was sent to the citizens that they were responsible to provide adequate funding, as requested, for local government.
By contrast, right-side sitters Mosby and Vega consistently made the case for economic development to replenish city coffers. Mosby and Vega talked about initiating business-friendly rules and practices at City Hall to encourage private businesses to relocate or expand in Lompoc.
Questions regarding cleaning up Lompoc generated similar answers. Osborne suggested citizens carry a trash bag, pick up trash and even sweep the streets. Mosby and Vega stuck with encouraging private businesses to expand or relocate to Lompoc to alleviate a host of ills.
In response to gang activity and violence, Osborne and Ball spoke of the need for more police. Mosby pointed out the Lompoc Police Department currently has police officer positions that are funded but remain unfilled. The decision to fill the positions is made by the city staff not the city council. Mosby and Vega talked about education and training to address some of the problems facing youth.
Most unexpected, was the anger and hostility displayed by Osborne and Ball. Not sure who they were mad at. Perhaps it is just a ‘left’ attitude. By contrast, Mosby and Vega spoke to us in friendly, conversational tones as though we were all attending a meeting together. Mosby provided a graph showing the actual budget and expenditures. Facts matter.
As I drove away from the paintball field, I was struck by the contrasting perspectives of the candidates: Osborne and Ball's embrace of communist ideology versus Mosby and Vega's capitalist solutions to challenges.
Big choices on the ballot. More oppression and taxation with Osborne and Ball or liberty, freedom and financial independence with Mosby and Vega. Those of us who attend Lompoc City Council meetings know that Mosby and Vega consistently represent citizen interests with their council votes.
Deb Andrews is a Lompoc resident.
