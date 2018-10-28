During the Thomas fire, which was watched on televisions around the world, the Santa Maria Times reported on the Russian offer to help fight it. Here is the rest of the story:
At 4 a.m. on Dec. 8 of last year, during the Thomas fire’s savage destruction in Montecito, Carpinteria and Ventura, a call came from Moscow reporting that the head of EMERCOM — Russia’s Office of Emergency Services — had sent a formal message to the head of our FEMA offering to come and help, and that FEMA confirmed receiving the offer.
Due to ongoing aviation work with Russia, I was provided a copy of the message with the name and phone number of the FEMA official who received it.
At 5 a.m., the Beriev Be 200 firefighting aircraft factory in Russia called to ask for assistance setting up in Santa Maria to support the expected EMERCOM firefighting aircraft, and sent a copy of their independent offer to Gov. Brown.
A few hours later, international TV broadcasted the EMERCOM offer worldwide. As a courtesy, I informed state and federal fire officials of the message.
At 6:28 p.m. a FEMA lawyer sent a threat stating that I was providing false information to state and federal Officials, and that FEMA, in fact, had not received such a message, and further, law enforcement would be called if I did not cease and desist.
After almost a year of officially denying such a message existed and was received — we persisted with our legal appeals — FEMA finally acknowledged, in full detail, it had received the offer and provided copies of it.
Now what?
Some years earlier I was in a U.S. Congress-hosted Russian/American meeting in DC with a then-White House spokesman on the stage.
A Russian official raised his hand and asked: “Why does America let people burn to death and lose thousands of homes to wildfires, but reject our offers of help?”
The White House spokesman truthfully said: “We know how to give aid to other countries and are very good at it, but do not know how to receive it.”
According to reports, this last fire season and ones before it always had incident commanders asking for more aircraft than were available for their fires.
Perhaps it is time for the following to officially invite EMERCOM to come to Santa Maria or other location this winter to jointly train with county, state and federal fire agencies, becoming a pre-approved, listed resource that can be called when our firefighting fleet is not enough.
EMERCOM-equipped Be 200s, arguably the most effective water dropping aircraft in the world, have been credited with providing critical help in Israel, France, Spain, Greece, Portugal, Corsica, Indonesia as well as other places around the globe.
EMERCOM firefighting aircraft can arrive here 36 hours after being notified. Next year EMERCOM will be under contract to the European Union with a Be 200 aircraft based in France.
Why not here?