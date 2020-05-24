Dave Cross: Medical personnel saved many veterans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Memorial Day, we honor veterans who gave their lives for our country. Think for a moment about how many others were saved from death. Doctors, nurses and medics have been on the battlefield throughout our history. Without them, the number of wartime casualties would be much higher.

Over 240 years ago, America was battling for its independence. Soldiers were suffering from sickness as well as battlefield wounds. Gen. George Washington understood the need for medical help for his troops. In 1775, he urged Congress to provide nurses at a ratio of one nurse per 10 patients.

Many women volunteered to help as nurses. Doctors provided treatment the best they could. The knowledge of medicine was limited. Still, lives were saved and from that war came a better understanding of hygiene and the treatment of wounds.

During the Civil War, 12,000 doctors served in the Union Army. More than 3,000 women volunteered as nurses. Clara Barton is remembered as a hospital nurse who risked her life in the field to bring support to soldiers. She later established the American Red Cross.

World War I brought the tactics of trench warfare. Casualties from bombs, automatic weapons and poison gas overwhelmed field hospitals. Doctors and nurses found new ways to treat these types of casualties.