Right now, in society at large and especially in popular media, there is a great deal of discussion about government and politics. Loud complaints and impassioned discussions seem to be in every newscast and across all media, leaving many of us feeling powerless.
But are we powerless? In fact, we are not because we have the hard-won right to vote. It’s precisely because of the foresight of those who have preceded us that we have not only the right, but the privilege to vote for representatives in government.
Through the ages and in many regions of the world today, people have not and do not have a voice in how they are governed. Yet in this country, at this time we absolutely have a voice. However, that voice is not a given. It requires our active participation.
Years ago, Franklin D. Roosevelt said: “Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could do this is by not voting.” If you decide not to vote, you are giving away your voice. It does not matter why you do not vote, be it a feeling of protest, lack of interest, or confusion. You just give away your voice. You become invisible.
So how do we participate in the political process of this wonderfully unique representative republic? We must study the candidates and the issues and, thereby, make the best decisions. We must educate ourselves by whatever means possible to choose and vote based on what we know.
To quote Thomas Jefferson, “I know of no safe depository of the ultimate powers of the society but the people themselves; and if we think them not enlightened enough to exercise their control with a wholesome discretion, the remedy is not to take it from them, but inform their discretion.”
Find yourself a trusted source or, better yet, several sources, and learn about the issues and the people running for office. Trust how what you learn about issues and candidates makes you feel. Once you’ve done your research, don’t forget to look to God, the ultimate source of truth for confirmation. Prayer will help guide your decisions.
Peggy Noonan, in her book Patriotic Grace: What It Is and Why We Need It Now, said, “We must try again to be alive to what the people of our country really long for in our national life: forgiveness and grace, maturity and wisdom…. Our political leaders will know our priorities only if we tell them, again and again, and if those priorities begin to show up in the polls.”
In essence, if you are unhappy with how things are going in our government, you must vote and vote again. Our community is full of good people who want good things for our community, our country, and our families. Individually and collectively we can make a difference by voting for what we need, for what we want, and for those trustworthy persons that we feel can make a difference in our world. It is your right and your privilege. Please do not neglect it. Please cherish it.