Is 80 too old to be president?

That question hovers over American politics because Joe Biden reached that milestone last weekend, the first octogenarian in our history to occupy the White House.

Moreover, Biden said recently: "My intention is that I will run again," and he'd be 86 if he served a full eight years. Donald Trump, at 76, has already announced his bid for another term, and he'd be 82 in 2028.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

