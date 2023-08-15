The headline on the Washington Post editorial put it well: "The Trump indictment's main finding: Do you want this person as your president?"

The Trump Train is barreling down two tracks at once: legal and political. While the ex-president already faces 78 criminal charges in three cases, with more likely to come in Georgia, he's also running for a second term and leading the Republican field by a wide margin.

Those tracks seem parallel, but they cross at a key point. Trump may -- or may not -- be found guilty of legal crimes. But the cases against him, laid out in detailed indictments, contain damning evidence of political crimes.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

