Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

The timing could not have been better.

A massive UC San Francisco study of California’s worst-in-the-nation homelessness crisis was released Tuesday as Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders were negotiating details of a new state budget, with homelessness spending as one of the knottiest issues.

The study bolsters previous research which concluded that California’s chronic shortage of housing, which imposes crushing costs on low-income families, lies at the heart of the crisis.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

0
0
0
0
0