"This is the final battle," Donald Trump declared at a recent campaign rally. "Either the Communists win and destroy America, or we destroy the Communists."

Trump has long employed red-baiting tactics, tinged with antisemitic tropes. But as he fights for a second term and fends off a gathering cascade of legal troubles, his rhetoric has gotten even more acrid and apocalyptic.

His evocation of the "final battle" calls up Biblical references to the end of days, and he's taken to describing himself in messianic terms, proclaiming, "I am the only one that can save this nation."

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

