The intolerance impulse from the left is as odious as it is from the right.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his allies are wrong for banning books that, as I've written, "feature characters who don't conform to a conservative Christian straight white view of America." More than 1,600 titles were removed from libraries or reading lists nationwide during the last school year.

In two cases, the woke warriors of the left are now doing the same thing: trying to suppress authors and views they disagree with. The first involves the writer Roald Dahl, whose beloved children's books have sold 300 million copies.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0