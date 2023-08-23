Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

When Proposition 13, California’s iconic property tax limit measure, went before voters in June 1978, the state’s governor, Jerry Brown, denounced it.

“It’s a ripoff,” Brown declared. “It’s a long-term tax increase.”

Two months later, after voters overwhelming endorsed the measure, Brown did a 180-degree pirouette, declaring himself a “born-again tax cutter.”

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

0
0
0
0
0