Here's a New Year's resolution: Support Ukraine. Stop Putin. Kyiv needs all the essential weapons of war — tanks and missiles, howitzers and drones. But it also needs less obvious weapons, from diesel-powered generators to long-lasting lightbulbs.

Yes, lightbulbs. Russia clearly cannot win on the battlefield, so it has opened a second front: a relentless attack on the country's civilian infrastructure, including water, power and heating systems. The real target is Ukraine's emotional resilience; its determination to survive. In this other war, this war of wills, durable bulbs are a vital asset, conserving scant energy supplies while illuminating the dark cold winter ahead.

Foreign policy issues seldom touch our lives directly, but this one does. Everyone can make a contribution, helping to purchase these other weapons of war -- coats and blankets, food and medicine, propane-powered stoves and battery-powered flashlights -- anything that keeps bodies warm, lights on and spirits strong.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you