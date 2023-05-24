For a generation, lawmakers have periodically engaged in a ridiculous -- and very risky -- charade of threatening to default on the nation's debts. And here we are again, with a cadre of hard-right House Republicans holding our economic health and international reputation hostage.

Their leverage is an ancient and archaic process: The debt ceiling, adopted over a century ago, limits by law the amount of money the federal government can borrow to pay bills it has already incurred. That limit will be reached around June 1, and Republicans refuse to raise it unless Democrats agree to massive and damaging cuts in federal spending.

This is simply a terrible way to do the country's business. No matter how the current crisis is eventually resolved, the lesson is clear: It's time for Congress to make major changes in how that business is conducted. Either eliminate the debt ceiling entirely, or change the way it's adjusted. The current system is too dangerous and too vulnerable to political terrorism.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

