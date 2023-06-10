After negotiating a deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avoid a catastrophic default on America's debt, President Biden observed: "Now, this agreement represents a compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want. That's the responsibility of governing."

His statement contains two critical words, and the first is "compromise." Too often, that term has been used as a criticism, even a curse word, the equivalent of betrayal. But actually, it is one of the most noble words in our political language. A decent respect for one's rivals is the essential lubricant that makes the machinery of governing operate.

The second key word cited by Biden is "responsibility." For too many operatives on both sides, the capital is a place for performing, not governing. Congress is not a legislative forum but a TV studio or social media platform, where the most inflammatory statements are rewarded with the most attention.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you