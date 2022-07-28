As the Congressional inquiry into the Jan. 6 insurrection paused for a summer recess, Rep. Liz Cheney insisted: "Every American must consider this: Can a president who is willing to make the choices Donald Trump made during the violence of January 6th ever be trusted with any position of authority in our great nation again?"

Trust is one of the most resonant words in the political language. It transcends policies and issues, and it speaks to character and judgment. And after covering politics for more than a half-century, I'm convinced most voters care far more about those personal qualities than anything else.

The answers to Cheney's question are complicated, however. To his hardcore supporters, Trump can do no wrong. Either they're not watching the Congressional hearings, or they're rejecting the testimony as the whining of apostate RINOs -- Republicans in Name Only.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

