For the next few weeks, Washington faces a brief, and important, window of opportunity. Suspended in time between an election that's just over and another that's already starting, the lame duck session of Congress has a critical question to answer.

Are the legislators capable of performing the job they were actually elected to do? Can they put politics aside and take action that's vital to the national interest? Can a lame duck quack?

"We are going to try to have as productive a lame-duck session as possible," vowed Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, at a post-election press conference. "It's going to be heavy work, long hours to try and get much done."

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

