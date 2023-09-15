Last May, President Biden defended his son Hunter against allegations of criminal behavior. "First of all, my son has done nothing wrong," he told MSNBC. "I trust him. I have faith in him."

As a father and grandfather, I have deep appreciation for the president's show of loyalty toward a son who has struggled to recover from drug addiction. But there's a problem: The president's statement was not true.

Hunter Biden has done many things wrong. He was prepared to plead guilty last June to two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes and a felony charge of lying about his dependency on an application to purchase a firearm.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you