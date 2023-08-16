Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

For 45 years – ever since California voters passed the iconic Proposition 13 property tax limit in 1978 – powerful interest groups have fought a running political and legal battle over restrictions on new taxes.

Those who want to raise taxes – public employee unions, particularly – have dueled with anti-tax groups such as the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association over restrictions imposed by Prop. 13 and subsequent measures.

Prop. 13’s curbs on property taxes have survived several attempts to repeal or modify their provisions, but the battle continues over other aspects of the issue.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

0
0
0
0
0