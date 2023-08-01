Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

From its founding 173 years ago, California’s history has been dominated by one word: growth.

Its population grew from a few thousand to nearly 40 million, becoming by far the nation’s most populous state. Its economy grew to $3.6 trillion, the fourth largest in the world, and its $310.8 billion state budget is virtually the same as Russia’s.

But that was then and this is now. California’s indices of growth have hit a plateau.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

