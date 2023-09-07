"Why Nikki Haley Scares the Biden Campaign," headlines the New Republic. Vanity Fair asks: "Nikki Haley: Is She the Republicans' Last, Best Hope for 2024?"

Political analyst Mark McKinnon answers that question: "Increasingly, it seems like Nikki Haley may be the only sane, rational Republican left with any kind of chance to beat Donald Trump in the primaries and caucuses."

Haley -- the former governor of South Carolina and United Nations ambassador under Trump -- remains a huge long shot. In the latest average of national polls, 53.6% of Republican voters prefer Trump as their party's nominee, while Haley trails in fourth place with only 6% support. But if Republicans ever do break Trump's grip on the party, and sanity and rationality somehow prevail, Haley could give Biden his strongest test.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

